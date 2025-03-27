LSL Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

The latest update is out from LSL Property Services ( (GB:LSL) ).

Adrian Collins, a Director at LSL Property Services, has purchased 20,000 ordinary shares of the company at a price of 276.2487p per share, bringing his total holding to 20,000 shares. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, is part of the company’s compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, highlighting active engagement by company leadership and potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services is a leading provider of services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agent franchisees, with over 2,700 advisers representing more than 11% of the total purchase and remortgage market. The company operates 62 estate agency franchisees across 310 territories and is one of the UK’s largest providers of surveying and valuation services, supplying seven out of the ten largest lenders in the UK.

YTD Price Performance: -13.49%

Average Trading Volume: 74,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £270.4M

