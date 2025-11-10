LSI Industries Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 4, 2025, LSI Industries held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders where key decisions were made, including the election of seven directors and the ratification of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent public accounting firm for fiscal 2026. Additionally, shareholders participated in advisory votes on the company’s executive compensation, reflecting continued engagement in corporate governance matters.

The most recent analyst rating on (LYTS) stock is a Buy with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lsi Industries stock, see the LYTS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LYTS is a Outperform.

Lsi Industries’ strong earnings performance and robust financial position are the most significant factors contributing to its score. While technical indicators and valuation present some concerns, the company’s optimistic outlook and strategic growth plans provide a positive long-term perspective.

LSI Industries Inc. operates in the lighting and graphics solutions industry, providing a range of products and services that cater to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 199,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $594.2M

