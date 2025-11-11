LSEG Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from London Stock Exchange ( (GB:LSEG) ).

London Stock Exchange Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 207,500 of its ordinary shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited. The shares were bought at an average price of 9,144.31 pence and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. This move is part of LSEG’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LSEG) stock is a Buy with a £127.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on London Stock Exchange stock, see the GB:LSEG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LSEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LSEG is a Outperform.

The London Stock Exchange’s overall stock score of 73 reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators, tempered by a high valuation. The company’s robust revenue growth and efficient cash management are significant strengths. However, the high P/E ratio suggests the stock is priced for growth, which may pose risks if expectations are not met. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, but caution is advised due to the nearing overbought RSI.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:LSEG stock, click here.

More about London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) operates within the financial services industry, providing a range of services including stock exchange listings, trading, and market data solutions. It primarily focuses on facilitating capital markets and offering financial information services to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,653,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £47.73B

For a thorough assessment of LSEG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue