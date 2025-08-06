LSEG Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

London Stock Exchange ( (GB:LSEG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

LSEG has announced the purchase of 259,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at an average price of 98.0939 pence and will be held in treasury. This move is part of LSEG’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LSEG) stock is a Buy with a £113.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on London Stock Exchange stock, see the GB:LSEG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LSEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LSEG is a Outperform.

The London Stock Exchange Group exhibits strong financial performance and a positive outlook from recent earnings calls, driving a high overall score. However, bearish technical indicators and high valuation metrics weigh down the score, suggesting potential caution in the short-term stock momentum.

More about London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) operates within the financial services industry, providing a range of services including stock exchange operations, financial market infrastructure, and data analytics. The company is a key player in global financial markets, facilitating capital raising, trading, and investment activities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,285,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £49.02B

