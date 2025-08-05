LSEG Advances Share Buyback Program with New Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

London Stock Exchange ( (GB:LSEG) ) has shared an update.

The London Stock Exchange Group has announced the purchase of 128,342 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction is intended to hold the purchased shares in treasury, impacting the total voting rights in the company, which now stand at 527,831,784. This move is part of LSEG’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially strengthening its market position and signaling confidence in its financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LSEG) stock is a Buy with a £113.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on London Stock Exchange stock, see the GB:LSEG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LSEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LSEG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes, offset by bearish technical indicators and a high valuation. The substantial share buyback program and positive corporate events support shareholder value, but market momentum remains a concern due to technical weaknesses.

More about London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing a range of services including capital formation, trading, and clearing services. It is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, with a focus on offering services to a diverse range of market participants worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,285,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £49.02B

