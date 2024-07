London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings II Limited has disclosed the sale of 39,581 ordinary shares of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC at a price of GBP 94.597 per share, executed outside a trading venue on 23 July 2024. The transaction is an initial notification related to Martin Brand, a Director of both entities, and meets the Market Abuse Regulation requirements.

