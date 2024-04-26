LPE Holdings Shareholder Boosts Stake

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd has experienced a change in its substantial holding, with Mr. Stanislav (Stan) Kolenc increasing his voting power from 7.20% to 8.33% through on-market purchases totaling approximately $134,908. The transactions, including the purchase of 1,100,000 and 1,075,000 shares, occurred between April and July 2023.

