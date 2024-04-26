LPE Director Boosts Stake with On-Market Purchase

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

In a significant update for investors, Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, reporting that director Stanislav Kolenc has made an on-market purchase of 1,100,000 indirect fully paid ordinary shares. The transaction, valued at $83,883.41, increases Kolenc’s indirect holdings to 2,248,314 shares, while his direct shareholding remains unchanged at 12,762,587 shares.

For further insights into AU:LPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.