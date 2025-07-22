Loyal Metals Acquires Highway Reward Mine and Joins Noosa Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLM) ) is now available.

Loyal Metals Ltd, an entity involved in mineral exploration, has announced its participation in the Noosa Mining Investor Conference. The company has also disclosed its acquisition of the Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine, a strategic move that could enhance its market position and operational capabilities.

