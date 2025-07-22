Loyal Metal Ltd. Announces Director’s Change in Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLM) ).

Loyal Metal Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of its director, Adam Ritchie, with the cancellation of 1,000,000 unquoted options that were set to expire in July 2025. This adjustment in Ritchie’s holdings reflects a strategic decision within the company’s governance, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

More about Monger Gold Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 619,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into LLM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue