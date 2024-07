Monger Gold Ltd. (AU:LLI) has released an update.

Loyal Lithium Limited has announced the cessation of over 16.5 million options due to their expiry without exercise or conversion on July 6, 2024. The announcement, intended for personal use, was made public on July 8, 2024, and affects options that were exercisable at $0.30.

