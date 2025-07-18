Loxo Oncology’s Phase 3 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in CLL/SLL Treatment

Loxo Oncology Inc ((LOXO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Loxo Oncology Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3 Open-Label, Randomized Study of Pirtobrutinib (LOXO-305) Versus Ibrutinib in Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (BRUIN-CLL-314)’. The study aims to compare the efficacy and safety of pirtobrutinib against ibrutinib in patients with CLL/SLL, with a focus on those with 17p deletions. This research is significant as it could offer new treatment options for these conditions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two drugs: pirtobrutinib, an experimental oral drug, and ibrutinib, an active comparator also administered orally. The goal is to determine which drug is more effective and safer for patients with CLL/SLL.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel intervention model without masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the performance of the drugs in a clinical setting.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 22, 2022, and is currently active but not recruiting. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: This study update could influence Loxo Oncology’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market positioning against competitors. The outcome could also impact the broader oncology market, especially in the CLL/SLL treatment segment.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue