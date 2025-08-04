Lowell Resources Fund Reports Updated Net Asset Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lowell Resources Fund ( (AU:LRT) ) has issued an update.

Lowell Resources Fund announced an estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per Unit of $1.8464 as of July 31, 2025. This update reflects the fund’s ongoing commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with a clear view of the fund’s current financial standing, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Lowell Resources Fund

Lowell Resources Fund is an ASX-listed entity focused on generating strong absolute returns from the junior resources sector. The fund’s management team has extensive experience in managing portfolios of exploration and development companies in precious and base metals, specialty metals, and the oil and gas sector. With over 20 years of successful management, the fund provides investors exposure to an actively-managed portfolio in one of the most exciting and rewarding sectors of the Australian and global share markets.

Average Trading Volume: 30,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For an in-depth examination of LRT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue