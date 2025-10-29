Lotus Resources Enters Global Uranium Market with Kayelekera Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lotus Resources Limited ( (AU:LOT) ) has issued an announcement.

Lotus Resources Limited has successfully commenced yellowcake production at its Kayelekera uranium mine in Malawi, marking its entry into the global uranium production market. The company is on track to achieve full production by Q1 2026, with significant progress in its Accelerated Restart program, including plant commissioning and infrastructure development. Additionally, Lotus is advancing its Letlhakane project in Botswana with extensive drilling and metallurgical testwork, aiming to upgrade mineral resources and support a comprehensive Pre-Feasibility Study. Financially, Lotus has strengthened its position with a strategic equity placement and equipment finance facility, preparing for initial shipments and considering further financing options.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LOT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.31 price target.

More about Lotus Resources Limited

Lotus Resources Limited operates in the uranium mining industry, focusing on the production and development of uranium resources. The company is primarily engaged in ramping up operations at its Kayelekera uranium mine in Malawi and advancing its Letlhakane uranium project in Botswana.

Average Trading Volume: 19,870,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$475.3M

