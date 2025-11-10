Lotus Horizon Holdings Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Lotus Horizon Holdings Limited ( (HK:6063) ).

Lotus Horizon Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The board will also consider the payment of an interim dividend and address any other business matters. This meeting could impact the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder interests, particularly regarding dividend decisions.

More about Lotus Horizon Holdings Limited

Lotus Horizon Holdings Limited operates in the construction and engineering industry, focusing on providing building construction services and solutions. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 317,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$434M

