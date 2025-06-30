Lottomatica Announces Board Resignations Amid Strategic Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lottomatica Group S.P.A. ( (IT:LTMC) ) has shared an update.

Lottomatica Group S.p.A. announced the resignation of four non-executive directors, including the Chairman of the Board, following the sale of shares by Gamma Intermediate S.à r.l., associated with Apollo Management. This change marks a significant transition as the company continues its growth strategy, having established itself as a leader in the Italian gaming market. The board will meet to appoint new directors, ensuring continued strong governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:LTMC) stock is a Buy with a EUR12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lottomatica Group S.P.A. stock, see the IT:LTMC Stock Forecast page.

More about Lottomatica Group S.P.A.

Lottomatica Group S.p.A. is a leading player in the Italian gaming market, operating in online, sports franchise, and gaming franchise segments. With approximately €39 billion in bets and €2 billion in consolidated revenues for FY 2024, the company offers safe and engaging gaming experiences through a network of 17,800 points of sales and a customer base of over 2 million online customers.

Average Trading Volume: 792,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €5.75B

