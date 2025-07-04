Lord Resources Limited Quotes 150,000 New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Lord Resources Limited ( (AU:LRD) ) is now available.

Lord Resources Limited announced the quotation of 150,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 4, 2025. This move is part of their strategy to enhance liquidity and potentially attract more investors, which could strengthen their market position and benefit stakeholders through increased capital access.

More about Lord Resources Limited

Lord Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction and production of various minerals, catering to market demands for raw materials.

Average Trading Volume: 174,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.63M

