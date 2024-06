Lord Resources Limited (AU:LRD) has released an update.

Lord Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 11.2 million new options exercisable at $0.10, set to expire on June 15, 2027. The official date of issue for these unquoted equity securities is June 21, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial flexibility and future growth prospects.

