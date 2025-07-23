Loop Industries Holds 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Loop Industries ( (LOOP) ).

On July 18, 2025, Loop Industries, Inc. held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually, where several key decisions were made. The stockholders elected five directors to the Board and appointed Daniel Solomita as a director through a special vote. Additionally, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, was ratified. The stockholders also approved the compensation of the company’s named executive officers and decided that future advisory votes on executive compensation will occur annually.

The most recent analyst rating on (LOOP) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Loop Industries stock, see the LOOP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LOOP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LOOP is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 46 reflects Loop Industries’ challenging financial position, with ongoing profitability and cash flow issues being significant concerns. Despite positive developments in strategic projects and partnerships, financial instability and valuation challenges weigh heavily. The optimistic outlook from the recent earnings call offers some potential for future improvement, but significant risks remain.

To see Spark’s full report on LOOP stock, click here.

More about Loop Industries

Average Trading Volume: 189,441

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $58.69M

See more data about LOOP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue