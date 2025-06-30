Lomiko Metals Receives Permits for La Loutre Graphite Project Bulk Sampling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lomiko Metals ( (TSE:LMR) ) has issued an update.

Lomiko Metals has received permits from the Province of Quebec to commence bulk sampling at its La Loutre Graphite project, a crucial step in scaling up anode material production for battery technology. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance Canadian expertise in graphite processing, a critical mineral. The company is also advancing its geotechnical site investigations and remains committed to community engagement through regular information sessions.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LMR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LMR is a Neutral.

Lomiko Metals’ stock score reflects significant financial instability due to lack of revenue and operational losses. Despite promising corporate developments, bearish technical indicators and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the stock’s prospects.

More about Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. is engaged in the development of mineral interests, specifically focusing on the La Loutre graphite project in southern Quebec. The project is situated within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation’s territory and consists of 76 mineral claims over 4,528 hectares. The company has published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate indicating significant graphite resources.

YTD Price Performance: -7.69%

Average Trading Volume: 52,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.58M

