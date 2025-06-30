Lomiko Metals Expands Ruisseau Graphite Project with New Exploration Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Lomiko Metals ( (TSE:LMR) ) is now available.

Lomiko Metals Inc. has announced promising results from its spring exploration program at the Ruisseau graphite prospect, which confirmed the continuity and extended mineralization of the western zones. The company plans a maiden drill program targeting the Rune and La Roche zones, with a total of 38 holes planned for drilling. This development is expected to enhance Lomiko’s positioning in the graphite market by expanding its resource base and potentially increasing its graphite production capacity.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LMR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LMR is a Neutral.

Lomiko Metals’ stock score reflects significant financial instability due to lack of revenue and operational losses. Despite promising corporate developments, bearish technical indicators and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the stock’s prospects.

More about Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of graphite properties. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of the Ruisseau graphite prospect in the Laurentian Region of Québec, Canada.

YTD Price Performance: -7.69%

Average Trading Volume: 52,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.58M

