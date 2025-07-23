Loma Negra Successfully Closes $112.9 Million Bond Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ( (LOMA) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 22, 2025, Loma Negra announced the successful closure of the public placement of its Class 5 negotiable bonds, part of a larger program valued at up to $500 million. The bonds, issued at a face value of $112,878,134 with an 8% interest rate, are set to be issued and settled on July 24, 2025, with a maturity of 24 months. This move is expected to strengthen Loma Negra’s financial position and support its ongoing operations, potentially impacting its market standing and stakeholder interests positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (LOMA) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stock, see the LOMA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LOMA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LOMA is a Neutral.

Loma Negra’s overall score reflects strong financial performance tempered by bearish technical indicators and moderate valuation. The company’s solid profitability and cash management support its stability, but the current market momentum suggests caution. The absence of dividend yield may deter income investors.

To see Spark’s full report on LOMA stock, click here.

More about Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a leading company in the construction materials industry in Argentina, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of cement, concrete, and lime. The company plays a significant role in the Argentine market, catering to the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 317,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.27B

See more data about LOMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue