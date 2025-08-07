LOGOS HOLDINGS INC. Aims to Redefine Home Building in Japan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

LOGOS HOLDINGS INC. ( (JP:205A) ) has issued an announcement.

LOGOS HOLDINGS INC. is emphasizing the need to adapt to changing lifestyles and housing needs in Japan by creating a new vision for home building. The company aims to establish partnerships with builders across the country to set a new standard in the industry, focusing on happiness for both residents and builders.

More about LOGOS HOLDINGS INC.

LOGOS HOLDINGS INC. operates in the Japanese home building industry, focusing on delivering high-quality, affordable homes that can withstand natural challenges. Established in 2003, the company has been instrumental in increasing the number of satisfied families in Hokkaido, Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 27,268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen5.24B

