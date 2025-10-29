Logitech Reports Strong Q2 FY26 Performance

Logitech International ( (LOGI) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Logitech International presented to its investors.

Logitech International, a Swiss company known for designing software-enabled hardware solutions, operates in the technology sector, focusing on enhancing human potential in work and play through innovative products. In its recent earnings report for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, Logitech announced a 6% increase in sales, reaching $1.19 billion, with a notable rise in operating income and earnings per share. The company maintained strong cash flow and returned $340 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Key highlights include the launch of 16 new products and robust demand across both B2B and consumer channels, contributing to a 19% increase in operating income. Despite a slight decline in gross margins, Logitech’s strategic focus on operational excellence and cost control has yielded positive financial outcomes. Looking ahead, Logitech’s management remains cautiously optimistic, balancing strong business momentum with global economic uncertainties, as reflected in their Q3 FY26 sales and income projections.

