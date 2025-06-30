Logistea AB Expands Share Capital and Voting Power

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Logistea AB Class A ( ($SE:LOGI.A) ) has shared an announcement.

Logistea AB has increased its share capital by SEK 18,000,000 through a directed share issue of 36,000,000 ordinary shares of series B. This move raises the total number of shares to 510,559,896 and the total number of votes to 74,664,852, potentially enhancing the company’s market position and influence.

More about Logistea AB Class A

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company specializing in warehousing, logistic, and light industrial properties. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short names LOGI A and LOGI B.

YTD Price Performance: 0.35%

Average Trading Volume: 7,384

Current Market Cap: SEK407.9M

