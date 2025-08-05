Lodestar Minerals Issues Shares to Directors as Part of Compensation Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) just unveiled an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has issued 1,133,319 fully paid ordinary shares to its directors, Ross Taylor and David McArthur, as part of a compensation arrangement approved by shareholders. This move, which involves issuing shares in lieu of 50% of quarterly salary cash payments, is a strategic financial decision that reflects the company’s compliance with relevant corporate regulations and its ongoing commitment to transparent financial practices.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is based in Fremantle, Western Australia, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker LSR.

Average Trading Volume: 5,457,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.76M

