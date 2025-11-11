Lodestar Minerals Expands Securities Portfolio

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) has issued an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 10,538,688 fully paid ordinary securities, effective November 11, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and potentially expand its operations, reflecting a proactive approach to leveraging market opportunities.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and processing of minerals, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic resource management.

YTD Price Performance: 78.57%

Average Trading Volume: 9,116,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.03M

See more data about LSR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue