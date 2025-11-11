Lodestar Minerals Expands Capital Through Option Conversion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) is now available.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 10,538,688 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of options. This move, conducted without the need for investor disclosure under certain provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, signifies the company’s compliance with relevant legislative requirements and could potentially enhance its capital structure. The announcement reflects Lodestar’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and maintain transparency with stakeholders.

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is based in Fremantle, Western Australia, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker LSR.

YTD Price Performance: 78.57%

Average Trading Volume: 9,116,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.03M

