Lodestar Minerals Director Increases Stake with Share Issuance

The latest update is out from Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ).

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with David McArthur acquiring 499,050 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition was part of a quarterly issuance of shares in lieu of 50% of his salary for the June quarter, as approved by shareholders. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and market perception.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 5,457,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.76M

