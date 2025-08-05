Lodestar Minerals Director Acquires Additional Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) has issued an announcement.

Lodestar Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ross Taylor acquiring 634,269 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition was part of a quarterly issuance of shares in lieu of 50% salary for the June quarter, as approved by shareholders. The change reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align director interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its operational strategies and market positioning.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of base metals and gold projects, aiming to expand its portfolio and increase its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 5,457,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.76M

For detailed information about LSR stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

