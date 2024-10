Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd (LDR) has confirmed compliance with ASX Listing Rules in response to an ASX query regarding the recent surge in its share price and trading volume, attributing the activity to the commencement of exploration in NSW’s antimony-rich New England Fold Belt and a spike in antimony prices following China’s export limitations.

