Lode Resources Enhances Montezuma Project with New Gold Assays

The latest update is out from Lode Resources Ltd ( (AU:LDR) ).

Lode Resources Ltd has announced the receipt of the first batch of gold assays from its ongoing drilling program at the Montezuma Antimony & Silver Project in Tasmania. These assays have significantly enhanced the previously reported high-grade antimony and silver drill intercepts, indicating promising potential for the project’s mineralization. The ongoing drilling program aims to quantify and extend the Montezuma deposit, with further assay results expected soon. This development aligns with the Tasmanian Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy, potentially boosting Lode’s position in the critical minerals market.

Lode Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include antimony, silver, and gold, with a significant market focus on critical minerals in Tasmania’s premier West Coast Mining Province.

