Locksley Resources Limited Issues 7 Million New Securities

Locksley Resources Limited ( (AU:LKY) ) has provided an announcement.

Locksley Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 7,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the ASX under the code LKY. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning, offering stakeholders an opportunity for increased investment in the company’s future growth.

More about Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of various minerals, catering to markets that demand these raw materials.

Average Trading Volume: 13,307,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$157.6M

