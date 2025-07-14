Locksley Resources Expands U.S. Strategy with Strategic Advisor Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Locksley Resources Limited ( (AU:LKY) ) has issued an update.

Locksley Resources Limited has appointed Viriathus Capital LLC as a strategic advisor to enhance its presence in North American markets and engage with U.S. government stakeholders. This move aims to align Locksley’s operations with U.S. critical minerals policies, leveraging Viriathus’s expertise to explore funding opportunities and strategic partnerships, particularly in the context of the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy. The appointment is expected to strengthen Locksley’s market positioning and support its downstream innovation strategy, focusing on clean tech licensing and resilient supply chains.

Locksley Resources Limited is a company involved in the critical minerals industry, focusing on antimony and rare earth elements (REEs). The company is strategically positioned in the U.S. market, particularly with its Mojave Project in California, which is located in a key corridor for critical minerals.

