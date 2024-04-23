Locksley Resources Expands Drilling in Mojave Project

Locksley Resources Limited (AU:LKY) has released an update.

Locksley Resources Limited has announced the approval of its drilling program at the high-grade El Campo ‘lode’ within the Mojave Project in Southern California, close to the sole operating rare earth mine in the US. The company revealed significant rare earth oxide discoveries and has expanded its claims by 5.7 square kilometers to further explore this potential. Locksley is set to begin drilling after successful preliminary sampling indicated a mineralized zone extending over 800 meters.

