Locksley Resources Advances Mojave Project with Strategic Partnerships and Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Locksley Resources Limited ( (AU:LKY) ).

Locksley Resources Limited has made significant advancements in its Mojave Project, including partnerships with Rice University and GreenMet to enhance its antimony refining capabilities and secure US government funding. The company has expanded its strategic footprint with additional claims and is preparing for drilling programs at its Desert Antimony Mine and El Campo prospects. These developments position Locksley to strengthen its market presence in the critical minerals sector, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LKY) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Locksley Resources Limited stock, see the AU:LKY Stock Forecast page.

More about Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources Limited operates in the critical minerals industry, focusing on the extraction and refinement of antimony and rare earth elements. The company is strategically positioned near the Mountain Pass rare earths district in California, USA, and is advancing its Mojave Critical Minerals Project with a focus on expanding its land holdings and refining its extraction technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 13,120,277

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$134.7M

For a thorough assessment of LKY stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue