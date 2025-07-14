Locate Technologies Issues Shares to Replenish Collateral

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zoom2u Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:LOC) ) just unveiled an update.

Locate Technologies Ltd has issued 1,020,078 fully paid ordinary shares to Novus Capital Limited to replenish shares previously issued as collateral under an At-the-Market Facility Agreement. The company confirms compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and states there is no excluded information that needs disclosure, indicating a transparent and compliant operation, which may reassure stakeholders about the company’s regulatory adherence.

Locate Technologies harnesses the power of AI, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS technology to transform how businesses manage last-mile delivery and logistics operations. Through a suite of platforms — Locate2u, Zoom2u, and Shred2u — the company delivers smart, scalable solutions that simplify delivery management, optimize route planning, and enhance real-time visibility for businesses of all sizes.

