Locate Technologies Announces Correction to Court Hearing Date for Acquisition Approval

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Zoom2u Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:LOC) ) is now available.

Locate Technologies Limited, listed on the ASX, has announced a correction regarding the date of its Second Court Hearing related to a proposed acquisition by Locate Technologies Limited, a New Zealand-incorporated company. The hearing, initially scheduled for December 1, 2025, will now take place on December 10, 2025, at the Supreme Court of New South Wales. This hearing is crucial for approving the scheme of arrangement for the acquisition, contingent upon shareholder approval at a meeting on December 1, 2025. Shareholders have the right to appear and oppose the scheme at the hearing, emphasizing the importance of this event in the company’s strategic acquisition plans.

More about Zoom2u Technologies Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 248,791

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more insights into LOC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue