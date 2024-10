Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited has updated the market on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 192,307 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to date to 341,213, highlighting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

For further insights into AU:LPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.