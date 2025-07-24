Loblaw Announces Four-for-One Stock Split to Enhance Accessibility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Loblaw Companies ( (TSE:L) ) has issued an update.

Loblaw Companies Limited announced a four-for-one stock split of its common shares, effective August 18, 2025, to enhance accessibility for retail investors and employees, and improve share liquidity. This strategic move is designed to maintain shareholder equity without incurring Canadian income tax liabilities, reflecting Loblaw’s commitment to its stakeholders and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:L) stock is a Buy with a C$189.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Loblaw Companies stock, see the TSE:L Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:L Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:L is a Outperform.

Loblaw Companies’ strong financial performance and strategic expansions drive its high stock score. Despite bullish technical indicators, high valuation metrics and inflationary pressures pose risks. Continued monitoring of debt levels is advised.

More about Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada’s leading food and pharmacy retailer, offering a wide range of products and services including groceries, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products. With over 2,800 locations and more than 220,000 employees, Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest private sector employers, committed to meeting the needs of Canadians through its diverse offerings and convenient locations.

Average Trading Volume: 360,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$64.9B

