LMS Compliance Ltd. Expands ESG Capabilities with Strategic Moves

LMS Compliance Limited. ( (SG:LMS) ) has shared an update.

LMS Compliance Ltd. has announced significant developments in its operations, including a notable award win, project deployment, and strategic acquisition. MY CO2 Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of LMS Compliance, received the Sustainability Innovation Award at the AMMI ESG Excellence Awards 2025, highlighting the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Additionally, Prismatic Technologies has deployed a real-time Slope Monitoring & Prediction System for the Penang State Government, and MY CO2 Certification is expanding its operations in Japan. Furthermore, Anchor Technology Holdings has completed the acquisition of ACCLAB Malaysia, and new anti-greenwashing guidelines in Singapore are creating opportunities for verification services.

More about LMS Compliance Limited.

LMS Compliance Ltd. operates in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sector, providing testing, assessment, certification, and assurance services to support ESG compliance and reporting requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 22,467

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$45.75M

