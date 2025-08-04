Lloyds Banking Group Assesses Impact of Supreme Court Judgment on Motor Finance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lloyds Banking ( (GB:LLOY) ) has issued an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has conducted an initial assessment following the Supreme Court’s recent judgment regarding fiduciary duties and commission payments in motor finance. The judgment clarified that motor dealers acting as credit brokers do not owe fiduciary duties to customers, and commission payments do not constitute bribery. However, the Supreme Court found unfairness in a specific case, leading to a refund of commission plus interest. While the judgment provides some clarity, uncertainties remain, particularly concerning the FCA’s upcoming consultation on a potential industry-wide redress scheme. Lloyds believes any changes to its provisions are unlikely to be material. The company continues to perform strongly, with income growth, cost control, and strong capital generation noted in its recent half-year results.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LLOY) stock is a Hold with a £0.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lloyds Banking stock, see the GB:LLOY Stock Forecast page.

Lloyds Banking Group has a solid financial foundation and potential for future growth, bolstered by strategic initiatives and shareholder returns through buybacks. However, challenges in profitability and cash flow should be monitored.

More about Lloyds Banking

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is a major UK-based financial services group, providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including personal and commercial banking, insurance, and wealth management. The company focuses on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the UK, leveraging its extensive network and digital capabilities to deliver comprehensive financial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 126,104,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £45.21B

