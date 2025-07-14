Lloyds Banking Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lloyds Banking ( (GB:LLOY) ) has shared an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC announced the purchase of over 11.5 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 76.0854 pence per share and will be canceled, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LLOY) stock is a Hold with a £0.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lloyds Banking stock, see the GB:LLOY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LLOY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LLOY is a Neutral.

Lloyds Banking Group’s overall score reflects robust earnings call outcomes and strategic initiatives like share buybacks, offset by financial pressures from declining profit margins, increased leverage, and cash flow issues. Valuation metrics also suggest a fairly priced stock with a solid dividend yield.

More about Lloyds Banking

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is a prominent financial services company operating in the banking industry, primarily offering a range of banking and financial products and services. The company focuses on retail and commercial banking, serving a diverse customer base in the UK and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 129,016,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £45.25B

