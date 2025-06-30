Lloyds Banking Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lloyds Banking ( (GB:LLOY) ) has shared an announcement.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC announced the purchase of 2,222,367 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative, which aims to repurchase up to £1.7 billion of shares, is intended to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LLOY) stock is a Hold with a £0.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lloyds Banking stock, see the GB:LLOY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LLOY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LLOY is a Outperform.

Lloyds Banking Group’s stock is supported by strong corporate actions, including a substantial share buyback program, which is boosting shareholder value. Despite financial challenges such as declining profit margins and high leverage, the company’s technical indicators and fair valuation provide a balanced outlook. The positive earnings call reinforces confidence in future performance.

More about Lloyds Banking

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is a major financial services group in the UK, offering a wide range of banking and financial services, with a focus on retail and commercial customers.

Average Trading Volume: 141,979,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £45.89B

