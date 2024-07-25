Lloyds Banking Advances Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has announced the purchase of 8,540,659 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 57.84 to 60 pence per share, with the average paid price being 59.0126 pence. These transactions are part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program initiated earlier this year. The shares acquired will be cancelled as part of the company’s strategy to manage share capital.

