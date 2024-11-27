Livzon Pharmaceutical Reveals Board Structure and Focus

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1513) has released an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has outlined the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board oversees five committees, focusing on areas such as audit, remuneration, strategy, and environmental governance. Investors may find this information crucial for understanding the company’s governance and strategic priorities.

