Livzon Pharmaceutical Proposes New Independent Director Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1513) ) has shared an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. has proposed the election of Ms. Wang Zhiyao as an independent non-executive director to replace retiring directors Mr. Tian Qiusheng and Mr. Wong Kam Wa. Ms. Wang’s appointment is pending approval at the 2025 extraordinary general meeting and is expected to bring her extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors to the company, potentially enhancing its strategic direction and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1513) stock is a Sell with a HK$37.23 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Livzon Pharmaceutical Group stock, see the HK:1513 Stock Forecast page.

More about Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its comprehensive range of healthcare solutions and aims to maintain a strong market presence in the pharmaceutical sector.

YTD Price Performance: 20.79%

Average Trading Volume: 1,341,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.3B

For detailed information about 1513 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue