Livzon Pharmaceutical Announces Key Resolutions for 2025 EGM

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1513) ) just unveiled an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. has announced its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 10, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the cancellation of the Supervisory Committee, amendments to the Articles of Association, and the appointment of Ms. Wang Zhiyao as an independent non-executive Director. These changes indicate a strategic shift in the company’s governance structure, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement.

More about Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products, catering to various medical needs in the market.

YTD Price Performance: 20.79%

Average Trading Volume: 1,341,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.3B

