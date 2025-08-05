Livium Ltd Issues Shares to Director and Employees

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lithium Australia NL ( (AU:LIT) ) has issued an announcement.

Livium Ltd has announced the issuance of 11,200,000 ordinary shares to a director and employees following the conversion of performance rights. This move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its team and aligns with its strategic goals. The issuance was conducted in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, and there is no excluded information that investors would expect to find in a disclosure document. This development is part of Livium’s broader strategy to strengthen its market position in the sustainable lithium production industry.

More about Lithium Australia NL

Livium, formerly known as Lithium Australia, is focused on leading the global transition to sustainable lithium production. The company operates Australia’s leading battery recycling facility, produces lithium ferro phosphate (LFP), and has developed a patented lithium extraction technology called LieNA®. Livium’s operations are strategically positioned to benefit from the increasing global demand for lithium-ion batteries, offering diversification advantages to global supply chains.

Average Trading Volume: 2,898,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.6M

