Livium Ltd Expands Capital with New Securities Issuance

Lithium Australia NL ( (AU:LIT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Livium Ltd has announced the issuance of 11,200,000 fully paid ordinary securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LIT. This move indicates the company’s efforts to expand its capital base, potentially enhancing its market presence and providing additional resources for growth and development.

